Alright, yee skallywags, another update for Sea of Thieves approaches, and it seems like Halloween came early as the next monthly update gets a bit spooky in Haunted Shores. Fight spectral ships in your quest for the mostly ghostly loot, plus a bunch of new quality of life updates have been released including an improved shanty system, and new items for the Pirate Emporium and Black Market.

The ghostly Flameheart has discovered a way to bridge the gap between the world of the living, and the sea of the dead, summoning vast fleets of ghost ships to the open water. Defeat enough of them and you’ll be able to fight the spectral captain himself on his own ship. Beware the deadly wraith cannons, and fight back against Flameheart to receive your own set of ghostly weaponry.

There’s lots of new additions in the June update for Sea of Thieves, including those aforementioned quality of life improvements and new items. New emotes, shanties, non-verbal communication options and more. I’ve heard from a few places that the state of the game is getting better, so let us know how you feel about the current state of the game!

Much like other live multiplayer games that had a rocky launch (like No Man's Sky), Sea of Thieves has seen some continued growth since it launched on Steam, breaking a new record of peak concurrent players every few days or so. This has obviously been helped by the game’s launch on Valve’s digital storefront, but it’s also available on the Xbox Game Pass, which makes the recent 63K peak players all the more interesting.

What do you think? Are you excited to brave the haunted shores? Have you been playing Sea of Thieves recently? What are your thoughts on it currently? Let us know!