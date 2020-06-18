Recently there’s been some news on the web that the recent crossover of releases from EA’s Origin client to Steam’s digital storefront have brought about some pretty rocky performance issues. This has apparently been going on for a little while now, but the issues still haven’t been fixed, so this is partly a warning to anyone thinking of purchasing any of EA’s games on Steam, and also partly a hub for anyone who manages to find a fix, whether temporary or not.

The main issue it seems is that the Origin in-game overlay is absolutely tanking the frame rate performance in Mass Effect 3. I’m not sure if this issue persists in other titles, but this is the major one I’ve seen so far, if you’ve experienced this issue in other games then let us know! Now the obvious solution here would be to disable the Origin overlay, but for some reason you can’t on Steam. Disabling the overlay on EA’s own Origin client works, but for some reason remains active on Steam.

This issue has caused multiple players to report ridiculous frame drops down to 20fps or 12fps even when the users have relatively high-end hardware. There have also been major issues with multiplayer matchmaking, though it’s uncertain if this stems from the same issue.

I’m unable to test this myself, but according to some users Mass Effect 1 and Mass Effect 2 are exempt from this issue, as they reportedly don’t need the Origin Thin client in order to launch. If someone can confirm this would be greatly appreciated!

Currently it seems like we’re at a bit of a standstill here, as EA’s customer support is apparently stating that this is a Steam issue, not an EA one.

So if you were thinking of purchasing some of the recently added titles on Steam, you may want to hold off for a moment whilst these issues get fixed. Many Steam users have taken to review bombing ME3 on Steam in light of these stability issues, and even though it remains one of the most controversial titles in the original trilogy, it’s currently sitting on a low 47% of positive reviews, whilst Mass Effect Andromeda is doing relatively well with 81% of positive reviews on Steam.

If this keeps up, then let’s hope the same issues don’t occur if the rumors of EA possibly announcing later tonight during their EA Play Live event a Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered.

Let us know if you’ve experienced any of the performance issues listed above in Mass Effect 3, or if you’ve encountered the same problems in other EA titles on Steam. And if you’ve managed to find a fix then do let us all know so we can get back to playing some great games!

