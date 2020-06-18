The space-salvaging, break-it-apart simulator Hardspace: Shipbreaker has now officially launched on Steam Early Access. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to take up these dangerous tasks? Hardspace Shipbreaker lets you enjoy the wonders (and dangers) of space as you precariously make your way through the various ships that require your service.

Carve and slice your way through spaceships big and small using cutting-edge equipment in order to recover valuable materials and items. Upgrade your own gear so that you can tackle bigger and more rewarding contracts. Experience the thrilling life of a salvager in debt, as you aim to pay off your billions of credits in debt to LYNX Corp. Check out the Early Access launch trailer below:

The Steam Early Access for Hardspace launches with quite a few features, including 2 classes of spaceships to salvage, various tools and perks to upgrade, and the first act of the main campaign’s story.

During the Early Access period, the developers Blackbird Interactive are committed to adding even more spaceship classes, missions, game modes, modding support, leaderboards and more.

What do you think of Hardspace Shipbreaker? Are you excited for Early Access? Have you already played it? What do you think so far? Let us know!