Update: Seems like the Epic Games Store is having some issues with releasing The Escapists 2 on time for everyone to download for free, as they have posted an update on their twitter account regarding the matter. Hopefully this will get sorted soon, so keep an eye out on the Epic Games Store app/web site and Twitter page and we'll keep an eye out too.

The other free game on offer this week, Pathway, seems to be unaffected by the issue. Here's what the Epic Games Store Twitter page officially posted regarding the issue:

"The release of The Escapists 2 has been temporarily delayed.

We're currently investigating an issue and are working to find a resolution.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide an update as soon as the game is available to claim."

Original Story: It’s been a while since we covered the free games on offer in the Epic Games Store every week, it all kind of died down for a bit after they offered the Borderlands: Handsome Collection. There were also rumors of the Ark: Survival Evolved title being given away for free after Borderlands, but it actually only happened a couple weeks later instead.

So now there are 2 more games you can download for the low low price of absolutely nothing this week, plus 1 extra bonus free game. The two main titles on offer this week are The Escapists 2 and Pathway, both are really fun little games to play whilst we’re all waiting for some big releases soon. Then there’s also Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure, which is also free but not for a limited time, as far as I can tell it’s just, well, free! No end date in sight for now.

The Escapists 2

“Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet! You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while engineering your bid for freedom!”

Let’s kick off with the big one, Escapists 2 is the sequel to the more popular than it probably should have been The Escapists. These games blew up in the mid 2010’s as many popular internet personalities suddenly got their hands on it and it became a big thing for a while. It also spawned a quite frankly ridiculous amount of spin-offs, including a Walking Dead one.

It’s fun, it’s quirky, and best of all it’s free. Try your best at breaking out from some of the toughest prisons yet either alone, or with some friends.

Pathway

“Explore the strange unknown with Pathway, a strategy adventure set in the 1930s great wilderness. Unravel long-forgotten mysteries of the occult, raid ancient tombs and outwit your foes in turn-based squad combat!”

Another fun little adventure, as Pathway features turn-based strategy combat and some roguelite elements too, in a mysterious 1930’s setting that’s very reminiscent of the classic Indiana Jones films. Discover the secrets of the occult in this pulp-adventure game, and think wisely when fighting your enemies, as the perfect flank can turn the tide of any skirmish.

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park mini-adventure

“The year is 1988. Adventure game developer Delores Edmund, on hiatus from her job at MMucasFlem Games, has returned to Thimbleweed Park for a quick vacation. While she’s home, she’s making some extra money as a photographer for the Thimbleweed Nickel News.”

This is an interesting one to say the least, whilst technically related to the point and click adventure game, Thimbleweed Park, this version actually started out as a prototype for Ron Gilbert’s new game engine, and somehow turned out to be an actual neat little game. It’s not long, and not a direct sequel, nor do you need to play the original first, but as a thank you the developers are releasing it for completely free. So why not give it a go?

So that’s the next batch of free games that are on offer on the Epic Games Store this week, let us know if you try any of them out and what you think of them!