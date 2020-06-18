A few days ago, AMD announced the brand new mobile GPU the Radeon Pro 5600M for the Macbook Pro, powered by AMD’s RDNA graphics architecture and ideal for many pro applications for creatives such as video editing, color grading, application development, game creation etc.

The 5600M comes equipped with 40 compute units (2560 stream processors) and 8GB of ultra-fast 394GB/s low power High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and it can deliver single-precision (FP32) floating point performance of up to 5.3 TFLOPS.

It’s a new GPU offered alongside the Radeon RX 5500M and Radeon RX 5300M for Macbook Pro users and almost doubles the performance results of the 5300M in most benchmark result scores, but with a hefty extra $800 price tag compared to the same model.

Model Compute Units Stream Processors FP32 TFLOPS HBM2 Memory Memory Interface Radeon Pro 5600M 40 2560 Up to 5.3 8GB 2048-bit Radeon RX 5500M 22 1408 4.6 4GB 128-bit Radeon RX 5300M 22 1408 4 3GB 96-bit

As always, the laptop market continues to grow for many individuals, whilst it’s mostly suited for pro applications, it will be suited for gaming as well. The gap between laptop and desktop performance is closing faster and faster, it’s still got a while to go, I think, but it’s definitely getting there.