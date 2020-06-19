Sadly it has happened again and CD Projekt RED has unfortunately announced a new delay for Cyberpunk 2077.

Of course we are all waiting patiently for this highly anticipated sci-fi action RPG, which was originally scheduled to launch on April 16th, it was pushed back to a revised launch date of September 17th, and unfortunately it has now slipped a little further, back to a new Cyberpunk 2077 release date of November 19th.

CDPR shared a fairly heart felt, but pragmatic statement via Twitter yesterday evening, explaining that they know this additional delay will upset fans, but its the right thing to do.

"Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we wont ship something that is not ready. 'Ready when its done' is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, its something we live by even when we know we'll take the heat for it.

At the same time, we are fully aware that making such a decision costs us your trust and trading trust for additional time is one of the hardest decisions a game developer can make. And despite we think it's the right decision for the game, we'd still like to apologise for making you wait longer. Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with you for years to come. In the end we hope you understand why we did what we did."

However, to put our minds at ease about the readiness of Cyberpunk 2077 they go on to state that Cyberpunk's content and gameplay are finished, which we heard about back in April as well. Its cut scenes, quests and skills are all done. But the real delay is to continue to polish this complex abundance of systems, to balance the mechanics and fix the bugs.

They state "A huge world means a huge number of things to iron our and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that"

As a reminder, the Polish studio, in their previous delay announcement, claimed this was going to be better than The Witcher.

"We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect."

We know Cyberpunk 2077 is one of our most anticipated games of 2020, so while this will hit a lot of us hard, it is still something we will be very much looking forward to getting to play and will now be there waiting for us closer to the holiday period at the end of the year.

We previously covered, in an Up for Debate about game release date being announced before a studio has a solid idea about whether they will be delayed or not, and this was the general feeling on this activity.

Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch on November 19th, 2020, for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and recently we have already mentioned that Google Stadia was going to be getting a CP2077 delay in release to the end of this year.