Ever wanted to pull off those crazy flying maneuvers that everyone somehow pulls off in the Star Wars movies? Well now you can! As the Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay trailer has been revealed, giving us a good look of what’s to come in EA’s latest venture into the iconic sci-fi universe. Not only is there a deep multiplayer system, but there’s also a full single-player story too.

So it looks like EA learned from their past mistakes here, as pretty much every telltale signature of EA is no longer present. Granted, this is technically a much smaller scale game than say, Battlefront 2, but it is refreshing to see nonetheless. EA also seems to have taken note from Ubisoft’s “gameplay” reveal of Assassins Creed Valhalla and released the CGI trailer for Star Wars Squadrons only a few days before the actual gameplay reveal, to much of the delight of fans, which you can check out below:

The single player story sees you play as two different combat pilots across 2 factions, the Empire, and the New Republic. Choose between 8 different ship class types for multiplayer, each with their own unique set of skills, weapons, and cockpit. The entire game, campaign and multiplayer included, can be played in Virtual Reality. EA recommends PlayStation VR or the Oculus Rift, but the Steam page does confirm support for the HTC Vive.

Amazingly, there are also no microtransactions present, and all items received in-game are through gameplay; things like skins for your ship and character, and even cosmetic items for inside your cockpit. There’s also a diverse range of components to unlock, essentially like upgrades to your ship, which can drastically alter the way your ship behaves in combat.

In terms of multiplayer gameplay, there are 2 game modes currently available. Dogfight is your typical Team Deathmatch type, where 2 squads of 5 pilots battle it out for the most kills. The signature mode, Fleet Battles, which include multi-stage conflicts. Think of this mode as the kind of classic DICE multi-stage battles; first you must win the dogfight at the center of the map, then move onto and destroy two medium-sized capital ships, and finally move onto your enemies massive flagship and destroy each subsystem to take it all down. All the while your team and the enemy will be pushing back and forth as you either Attack or Defend.

Before each battle though, squads can meet up in a sort of social hub to discuss strategies and plan loadouts. There’s also a single-player version of Fleet Battles available, which will see you team up and fight against AI in an offline skirmish.

Honestly this looks like a pretty interesting title. It’s not your typical first person shooter, and looks to actually require a lot of your attention to your ship’s systems, which will no doubt appeal to a certain niche audience. EA have already confirmed joystick compatibility, along with support for full HOTAS rigs with a throttle. I will reserve myself a little bit though, even after all of EA’s typical trappings are no longer present, it’s still EA after all. Luckily we don’t have to wait so long until we find out.

Star Wars Squadrons is launching on October 2nd for PC on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for Star Wars Squadrons? What are you most interested in? Which ship class will you choose? Let us know!