After a long and interesting livestream, the EA Play Live stream ended on some of the biggest notes. After showing some pretty cool next-gen teasers for their upcoming titles, EA dropped a bombshell on a lot of long-awaited fans, as they officially announced that the iconic Skate series is back with Skate 4! There’s no trailer or gameplay yet, just the announcement so far, and was apparently “commented into existence” (but let’s be honest, it was more like memed into existence instead).

The creative and game directors for Skate, Cuz Parry and Deran Chung, both signed off the EA Play Live stream with an ecstatic announcement of a new Skate game: “we’re back! We’re doing it! Skate’s happening, we’re rolling. We secretly got together, it’s the beginning, the Skate evolution continues,” Parry exclaims.

Whilst it’s not confirmed what the official title of the game will be, whether it’s Skate 4 or even Sk4te, my money is on a plain old ‘Skate’ as the typical reboot titles are all the rage right now. Since there is no official trailer or gameplay yet, we can imagine it will be available for next-gen consoles and release sometime in 2021 at least.

It’s a great time to be a skateboarding fan, as not only has a new Skate game been announced, but a remake of the original first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games was also announced with Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2. Plus the unofficial spiritual successor to the Skate series, Skater XL, is also doing very well with 95% positive reviews on Steam right now, and it’s still in Early Access.

So what do you think? Are you excited for a Skate 4? What features/mechanics would you like to see make a return? And what do you think it will be called? Let us know!