This weekend is giving us plenty of chances for free games to play, they might not all be free to keep unfortunately, but they’re free nonetheless. The biggest news by far is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is getting a free weekend to celebrate over 3 million copies sold.

Not only that, but the Steam Game Festival Summer Edition is also currently on, so you can download and play many free game demos like the Destroy All Humans! Remake, Grounded, Ghostrunner etc. but there’s also some games that are free to keep from the Epic Games Store like The Escapists 2 and Pathway.

If you missed the opportunity to grab the entire game for free from the Epic Games Store a while ago, then now’s a good chance to get a taste of Kingdom Come before you purchase it (if you want to). It’s also at 50% off this entire weekend, which is an absolute steal for a game that will keep you occupied for many hours on end.

As one of my own personal favorite games of 2018, I assure you the early hours of Kingdom Come Deliverance can be pretty harsh, but stick around and you’ll find a really rewarding and incredibly captivating story. Quick tip though: get into alchemy as fast as you can, if you don’t want to use a mod for unlimited saviour schnapps, then I recommend getting to grips with alchemy early on and brewing your own.

What do you think? What games are you excited to play for free? Will you be trying out Kingdom Come? Any other deals/promotions we missed this weekend? Let us know!