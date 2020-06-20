Quantic Dream have finally released their latest trilogy of games on Steam a couple days ago, including the great Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls. But what’s most interesting about their release is that they have launched without any Denuvo DRM.

Since their PC debut on the Epic Games Store almost a year ago, the Quantic Dream trilogy has been using Denuvo much to the disappointment of fans. However their release on Steam after the exclusivity deal with Epic Games has seen the removal of the DRM entirely, which means good news for us!

If you’ve noticed any significant performance boosts from the Steam version then please do let us know! The controversy behind Denuvo reducing PC performance was only further strengthened by the latest DOOM controversy which saw Denuvo’s first anti-cheat program being implemented, and saw lots of performance and instability issues in DOOM Eternal. So it’s interesting to us to know where we can get the best possible performance in the games we’re excited for.

Quantic Dream have yet to state exactly why the Denuvo DRM was removed. Usually it’s implemented in order to prevent mass pirating during a game’s most crucial sales period, which would make a little sense since all 3 games debuted on Epic’s platform almost a year ago now. But the Steam is most surely going to bring in more sales, so it’s unclear if this has something to do with the way Epic Games handles products on their storefront.

Either way, we’re happy to see that these games are now DRM-free! So what do you think? Are you excited to get the Quantic Dream games without Denuvo? Have you already played them on the Epic Games Store? And have you seen any noticeable performance improvements on the Steam version? Let us know!