Just the other night, Larian studios had livestreamed over an hour of gameplay for Baldur's Gate 3, letting the audience choose the paths to take on a small quest. The founder and head honcho of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, showed off some of the new narration, the improved UI and initiative system, as well as the player choice since the last bit of gameplay for BG3 we saw at PAX East earlier this year. Plus we get a look at the inspiration system for the first time at least!

So if you’ve got an hour and a half to spare, I highly recommend checking out this entire playthrough just to see how Larian has improved upon the game this year. Which is great to see considering the August 2020 Early Access release date was just announced and is not too far away. Check out the full gameplay livestream that kicked of Dungeons & Dragons Live 2020 below:

So as you can see, the official narration has been changed from past tense narration, instead to present/second tense narration, which is a welcome addition in my opinion especially to a game that takes place in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, it really feels like an adventure that someone is taking you on now.

The initiative system has also been improved; characters with similar initiative scores can now be automatically grouped together, letting players experiment with combinations and ability synergies.

Another interesting part was the inspiration system, which allows players to reroll their dice on a significantly awful roll. If you really don’t want that low number, then spend an inspiration point for a higher chance of success.

All in all, Baldur’s Gate 3 is shaping up into something quite interesting, we can’t wait to get our hands on an Early Access copy but we’re just as equally excited for the full release.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the gameplay here? Are you excited for Baldurs Gate 3? What interests you the most from this new gameplay? Let us know!