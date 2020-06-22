At the end of last week there were some rumors going around about a new Crash Bandicoot game after the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee accidentally leaked it’s existence, we have an actual description of the game as well as a peek at the game’s PS4 box art. But before the leaks could get too much, Activision has revealed that they will be officially revealing Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time later today.

Crash Bandicoot 4’s leaked description, as translated by Google, is as follows:

“Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”

And before anyone could jump on the salt mill comment, Activision put out a post on Twitter stating: “Tune in June 22 @ 8AM PDT / 4PM BST for Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time reveal. Official reveal > leaks, promise”.

A new Crash Bandicoot game? Finally, it’s about time.

The Taiwan leaks suggested that it was going to be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with no PC release mentioned. This new Crash Bandicoot title is being developed by the same team who made the Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy, so if it’s anything like that one then we’ll only see a PC release around a year later unfortunately.

