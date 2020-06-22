Last week, during the EA Play Live online stream event, EA Sports confirmed that the next addition to the Football franchise, FIFA 21, will be heading to Steam for the very first time. Whilst this certainly is good news for the football heads among us who primarily use Steam, Electronic Arts also confirmed that the latest entry on PC will be stuck on the current-gen console versions of the PS4 and Xbox One, rather than the next-gen upgrade of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

FIFA 21 itself was revealed for the current-gen consoles launching on October 9th, with next-gen versions slated for a later date (though it wasn’t revealed exactly what date yet, presumably because it might be a lunch title and neither Sony nor Microsoft have revealed their release dates yet).

The next-gen edition of FIFA 21 is touted to include “deferred lighting and rendering” resulting in “ultra-realistic football experiences and player fidelity”, improved animations with “stats-driven player movement”, as well as support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense haptic feedback. So none of these features will be present in the PC release it seems.

All players who purchase the current-gen versions of FIFA 21 will receive a next-gen version upgrade for completely free, but it’s unclear whether this next-gen version will come to PC players at all, either as an update or a brand new version. Either way, P players are not very happy at the moment.

Currently, there doesn’t really seem to be a reason to not release the next-gen version for PC players at launch. I could be wrong here, but surely this just seems like EA not wanting to upset console fans? Or maybe they’re just being polite and waiting to release the next-gen version for everyone at the same time. Then again, we’ve had experiences in the past with other football games on PC stuck in the previous-gen versions, so one can only hope right now.

Hopefully we’ll hear something from EA soon, but what do you think? Are you excited for FIFA 21 on PC? And why wouldn’t EA release the next-gen version on PC before consoles? Let us know your thoughts!