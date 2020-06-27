PC Peripherals are a great way of extending the immersion in video games, especially more simulator-oriented genres. Stuff like racing wheels, joysticks, and of course, VR headsets, are all ways of enhancing that immersion felt within a certain game, and can even provide better control. The latest simulator that has caught everyone’s eye is 2020’s Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Thrustmaster have just unveiled a new product range for plane enthusiasts officially licensed by Airbus.

So now you can get a real sense of flying with Thrustmaster’s TCA (Thrustmaster Civil Aviation) line of products which includes a joystick with 4 swappable modules, and a dual thrust lever throttle with optional add-on modules. There’s also a bundle pack with both items available as well as a metal desk clamp for added comfort, check out the peripherals in action below:

There’s some pretty nifty features there, which should be perfect for the ultimate flight simulator enthusiast, hell I don’t even like flight simulator games and I want them all. The new range is compatible with flight simulation games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and X-Plane 11.

What do you think? Are you going to get any of the peripherals? Which one would you most likely get? And which is your favorite game to use PC peripherals? Let us know!