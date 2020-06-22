It was indeed a sad day when CD Projekt Red inevitably announced another delay for Cyberpunk 2077, pushing the release date back further to November 19th, a full 7 months since the original release date of April 16th. In a call to investors following up on the latest delay announcement, CD Projekt Red revealed that the delay will also impact the DLC and multiplayer mode release dates for Cyberpunk 2077.

The vice president of business development, Michal Nowakowski, said that “of course the fact that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been moved will proportionately move the release of such potential expansions.” He also mentioned that the team prefers to call them expansions rather than DLC as “they’re bigger than typical DLCs.” This post-release content has been announced, but is still early in development and so no release date has been announced yet anyway.

Regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s planned multiplayer, Nowakowski also said that “when it comes to multiplayer, similarly to the expansions, its launch is going to be proportionately delayed as well.”

So as everything gets pushed back a little bit in anticipation for the November release date, what exactly are they doing with the time? Cyberpunk 2077 is already done, all the gameplay and quests etc. are finished, so what do they really need the time for?

“Let’s say there’s a character walking down a street and they’re passing through a lantern as if it didn’t exist. So obviously we don’t want to happen in the final build of the game," he said. "This and many other things—maybe some light effects may be wrong here and there in particular circumstances. In a huge environment like that these bugs need to be eliminated before we pass the game to the players.”

“We don’t want to have their experience ruined by the fact that if it rains and it’s 4:01 am. and you walk outside of that particular bar on that particular street, the night turns into day for three seconds. And there’s things like that popping up, which we’re fixing.”

And finally, during the investors call, the joint CEO of CD Projekt Adam Kicinski said “We truly believe this is the final date,” referencing the fact that one of 2020’s most anticipated games has been delayed twice now. “That’s all I can say now, but of course, any decision like this costs us trust. We try to be as reasonable as possible when making the final decision. That’s our take for now – we believe the game will be released on November 19.”