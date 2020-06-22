Warner Bros are currently set for their DC Fandome event in August, which will see all new news and events surrounding the films, TV, video games and more in the DC Universe. Whilst we’ll surely hear some more about the upcoming Snyder Cut for Justice League, it was also rumored that the new Batman game would finally be announced. Now Warner Bros have acquired 3 new website domains for some video games, seemingly teasing more games that could get announced at the fan event.

The domains registered were called “suicidesquadgame.com”, “gothamknightsgame.com”, and “suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com”. Each were registered between June 16th and 19th but curiously weren’t registered under Warner Bros’ name, instead it was under MarkMonitor Inc. However this might just be a company that WB uses in order to manage their domains, as the same registrar is used for “wbgames.com”.

The first two game domains suggest that there is a new Suicide Squad game currently in development, possibly tied into James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad 2, which could also be release at the DC Fandome event in August. It’s also possible that “Gotham Knights” is the next Batman game title, rather than the rumored Batman: Arkham Legacy. Then again, with the state of competitive multiplayer games and battle royale titles, could Gotham Knights be a superhero Battle Royale? Probably not, in fact it’s most likely not, but it could be, right?

The final domain, “suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague”, is a little more confusing. It might be linked to the the Suicide Squad game link mentioned above, but it also doesn’t have the word “game” in it, so it’s entirely possible that it could be something other than another video game.

The DC Fandome Event will take place on August 22nd this year.

What do you think? What could these games be? And will we see them at the DC Fandome event? Let us know!