Earlier today it was reported that Crash Bandicoot 4 was accidentally leaked the Taiwan Video Games Rating Committee, but now we have the official reveal, which Activision themselves stated would be much greater than the leaks themselves. During the Summer Game Fest livestream today, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was unveiled with a new trailer and even some gameplay.

Crash is back and looking better than ever I must say, it’s been 10 years since we got a completely new and original Crash Bandicoot game, and the new entry doesn’t look to disappoint with all new powers, worlds and playable characters. Yes, it’s about time, literally in terms of the story centering around Time itself, as well as welcoming the lovable bandicoot back after nearly a decade. Check out the trailer below:

“Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.”

Players will uncover four different Quantum Masks, which will give you the ability to bend reality in order to conquer obstacles in your way. Two were revealed during the trailer, the Time Mask which allows you to slow down time, and the Gravity Mask which will enable you to platform upside down.

There will also be some advanced gameplay mechanics such as wall running, rail grinding and rope swinging, as well as the ability to play as either Crash or Coco, and even Neo Cortex himself who will provide an alternative perspective on the story.

Sadly, no PC release is in sight at the moment, but if it's anything like the Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy we could be seeing a PC release a year from now.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be released on October 2nd for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next Crash Bandicoot game? Do you think we might get a PC release sooner? Let us know your thoughts!