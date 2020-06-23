CI Games, the developers behind the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, have just announced Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - a sequel to their “returned to their roots” series from last year - and coming this fall. Not much else is known about the title other than the Fall 2020 release date, but will presumably follow the same format of sneaking around and shooting things from a distance.

If you’ve never played the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, just think of it as a more modern day Sniper Elite. You’ve got the typical sniping mechanics as well as the classic “bullet cam” that allows you to elegantly watch the journey of a bullet from the barrel of your gun to the face of a dude, though admittedly with a lot less broken bones and exploding testicles than Sniper Elite.

It’s still a shame to see no classic ghillie suit, I’m not sure if that’s just because of my nostalgia though, but oh well.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is coming to PC, PlaySTation 4, and Xbox One this fall.

What do you think? Are you excited for SGW Contracts 2? Have you played any other Sniper Ghost Warrior titles? What did you think of them? Let us know!