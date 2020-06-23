Microsoft tried to launch their own livestreaming service with Mixer back in [X] to try and compete against the behemoth that is Twitch. But even after offering massive deals for big-name streamers like Ninja or Shroud, the platform still hasn’t quite reached an adequate level. So now Microsoft is ditching Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming instead, and bringing Project xCloud with them too.

“We started pretty far behind, in terms of where Mixer’s monthly active viewers were compared to some of the big players out there,” said Microsoft's head of Gaming, Phil Spencer, in an interview with the press. “I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad audience that Facebook has through their properties, and the abilities to reach gamers in a very seamless way through the social platform Facebook has.”

As of July 22nd, all the websites and apps associated with Mixer will redirect to Facebook Gaming instead. All users of the platform, including streamers and viewers, will be slowly transitioning to Facebook until that date, and all official partners will be granted equivalent status over on Facebook.

But it’s not just the streaming platform that’s transitioning over. Previously, Microsoft stated that they wanted to reach “2 billion gamers” across the world with their cloud gaming service Project xCloud, but Mixer doesn’t quite have the numbers to help reach that goal. Instead, Microsoft will bring the Project xCloud service to Facebook Gaming, which will allow viewers to instantly play any game that a streamer is playing.

“When we think about xCloud and the opportunity to unlock gameplay for 2 billion players, we know it’s going be critically important that our services find large audiences and Facebook clearly gives us that opportunity,” said Spender.

What do you think? Have you used Mixer before? Which is your favorite streaming service? And how do you feel about Project xCloud coming to Facebook? Let us know your thoughts!