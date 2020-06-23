AMD has been having some problems lately with some various black screen issues and crashes related to their Radeon RX 5000 GPUs, and whilst these sort of problems aren’t anything new, there is a new way to report them now making it easier than ever to do so now. Spotted by user Ceremony64 and posted on Reddit, and AMD employee confirmed the new form as part of a preview driver.

Previously, users had to go to AMD’s website and fill in the form there, where users were also asked to supply certain system specifications. The new system however now automatically detects the needed specifications right from within the Radeon Software program. The preview driver comes with the latest WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) driver package (v20.20.01.05).

“Yep, this is a new feature which we'll share a little more about soon. Feel free to give the preview driver a try!” confirmed a representative from AMD.

Even though all the necessary system specifications are collected automatically, users will still have to provide a detailed description including the affected game or application, symptoms, a detailed description, and the steps required to reproduce etc.

Many comments on the post are certainly happy for a feature like this before the release of the next generation of RDNA2-based graphics cards like the Big Navi, which should hopefully be coming out in September.

