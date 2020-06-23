At the end of last week, EA Play Live’s online stream ended on quite a bombshell for a lot of skateboarding fans, as Skate 4 was officially announced. Amazingly though, the cat was out of the bag a day before the official reveal on EA’s livestream, where the game director Deran Chung and creative director Cuz Parry spoke with a skateboarding magazine about the upcoming sequel.

There were no other details given at the livestream, no trailer or even any screenshots, so it’s safe to say that it’s pretty early in development right now, but we’re just itching to get all the info we can squeeze out right now as our excitement builds. Both Parry and Chung were part of the original team for Skate 3, and provided some insight as to how the fourth game will evolve from the previous entry.

According to them, Skate 4’s design was partially influenced by the community’s creativity in Skate 3 “then there are guys who do their own thing and make like Rube Goldberg machines within the game. They didn’t do anything with skating, they just used it like Minecraft. It was so sick.”

This creativity has allowed the team to explore more ways for players to interact with the world as a proper sandbox, “We want to have fun with the community, and give them a platform and let them do their own thing. It’s like hey, you could just go steal that wood and build your own spot. Like a sandbox.”

On top of that, the next Skate game will expand on Skate 3’s social features, “it’s going to be more representative of where the culture is in skateboarding now. We were pretty ahead of the curve back in the day with our social features. It’ll be an evolution of all those things.”

But, most importantly, “It’s going to feel like a Skate game,” in reference to the controls. So whatever Skate 4 will end up being, you can sleep easy knowing that the classic controls will remain the same. Let’s just hope the bone breaking mechanics will stay as well, I think I probably spent more time doing the Hall of Meat challenges and jumping off of high areas than actually skating.

What do you think? Are you excited for Skate 4? What features would you like to see make a return? And what on earth will it even be called?