One of the most anticipated games of the year just got delayed again for a second time, but the developers have assured that the full game is done now, all that it needs is some extra polish to make sure it’s mostly bug free at launch. That doesn’t mean press events aren’t continuing on though, as the latest Chinese press event for Cyberpunk 2077 has revealed that it might just include VR support after all.

Previously, CD Projekt Red confirmed that CP2077 would not include VR support as “it’s not really viable yet.” However, at a Chinese press event one attendant managed to snap a picture that could reveal possible VR support for the game. If you look at the picture below for the game’s booth, you can clearly see the KAT Walk Mini VR equipment in the background.

These VR locomotion machines allow users to move in the real world and translate their movement’s into the game world, effectively adding yet another level of immersion into your favorite VR games. They’re not cheap, which is why they mostly only come out during press events like this, but the gear is located directly inside the Cyberpunk 2077 booth and next to some merchandise.

Many members of the press were invited to play the game ahead of its launch at the press event, so we’ll most likely hear confirmation of this after the previews go live once the Night City Wire online event goes live. But for now it’s exciting to think that we can travel the world of Night City in the virtual cyberspace, even if there is some inception-level of wackiness when you remember you can enter the virtual cyberspace within Cyberpunk already.

Rumors have been going around that CP2077 was delayed because of implementing this VR support, but I don’t buy it, what do you think though? Are you excited for VR support in Cyberpunk 2077? Do you reckon it was delayed again for VR support? Let us know!