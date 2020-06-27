Video games are great, we all love them here I’m sure, and the bigger the better right? Sure we have many varied experiences ranging from short narrative-focused indies, to large open-world sandboxes. But as we start to usher in a new generation of technology and graphical fidelity, are games starting to become too complex for their own good?

If you’ve ever experienced a game that is simply too complex that it’s actually turned you off from it, then be sure to let us know! We’d love to hear all examples, even in cases where it’s in fact the opposite feeling. Are they really too complex now? Or are they just simply getting better?

The most obvious example would be the recent delay of Cyberpunk 2077 again for the second time. Whilst the developers assure that the game is completely finished now, these extra couple months will provide enough time to catch all the bugs and fix any known graphical/performance issues before the title’s official release.

But does that mean CP2077 became too complex for its own good? Not only has it technically been in development for nearly 8 years (it’s been over 7 years since that iconic CGI teaser was released), but it’s been delayed twice due to bugs and technical issues.

We can also draw upon Rockstar’s controversial development process, which saw a big scandal after Red Dead Redemption 2’s release that highlighted the extensive ‘crunch’ period developers had to go through.

And then, of course, there’s Assassins Creed: Odyssey, which has been heavily criticized for too much ‘bloated’ gameplay and has been publicly fixed in the upcoming Assassins Creed Valhalla. Sure, you can argue that AC Odyssey isn’t exactly ‘complex’, but the amount of content in that game sure does scream that it’s trying to be that to some extent at least. Dying Light 2 is another game that comes to mind, which still hasn’t got a definitive release window yet...

So are games starting to become too complex for their own good? To the point where big titles will always be delayed once or even twice nearly a year after it’s initial release date? Where developers will be asked to crunch for extended periods of time? And to the point where it actually might turn players away? Let’s debate!