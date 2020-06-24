Almost 4 years ago, the wonderful Titanfall 2 graced our screens, but it didn’t exactly rack up all the success it was hoping for. Now, with the release of several of EA’s titles on Valve’s digital storefront, Steam, Titanfall 2 has found new success as it is currently the number 1 top seller on Steam, and surprisingly has more players than any other Battlefield game combined.

Granted, Titanfall 2 is currently on sale for ridiculously cheap right now, whilst the other Battlefield games remain relatively more expensive, so the appeal is a bit easier there. Plus, most Battlefield fans are most likely playing on EA’s Origin client instead.

But despite all that, Titanfall 2 has gained a sort of resurgence now, with a 24-hour peak concurrent players of 9,475 players, it’s quickly regaining popularity thanks to the move to Steam. If you were ever a bit hesitant to get the game due to low numbers in multiplayer, now is quite possibly the best time ever to get into it.

The closest Battlefield game to even compete against Titanfall 2's player count is Battlefield 4, which even then has only amassed a total of 1,203 all-time peak concurrent players.

Hopefully this means we might actually get a Titanfall 3 a bit sooner than we thought, as Respawn currently has no new Titanfall games in development, but this resurgence might convince them otherwise.

What do you think? Have you been playing Titanfall 2 on Steam? What are your thoughts on it? Would you be excited for a Titanfall 3? Let us know!