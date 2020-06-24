Electronic Arts has had a rocky relationship with players for a while now, being crowned as a greedy money-hungry empire that seeks to dominate the world with loot boxes and microtransactions isn’t exactly a good look. The company acquired Disney’s license to exclusively develop and publish Star Wars games back in 2013, and now they want to “double down” on that partnership.

Speaking to the press, CEO of Electronic Arts Andrew Wilson said “we have a tremendous relationship with Disney. We have a tremendous relationship with Lucas. We have a longstanding relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars The Old Republic that we launched in 2011.”

Even though EA still isn’t viewed positively right now, the publisher has begun to redeem itself lately; fixing what most complained about in Star Wars: Battlefront 2, to releasing the breakout Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, and now the positive hype for the recently revealed Star Wars Squadrons. EA has seemed to learn from their mistakes, even making sure that no microtransactions are present in Squadrons and all in-game items can be earned through gameplay, rather than pocket money.

So that recent success and positive change towards the company has inspired them to continue working and developing even more Star Wars games than before. “We've had success in first-person shooters, in RPGs, in action adventure, in MMORPGs, in mobile, and I believe we're going to have success with Squadrons as well,” Wilson also said. “We're going to double down on that partnership. Disney continues to be very very committed to the IP and to the canon.”

EA’s CFO Blake Jorgensen followed up by saying that they are in a unique position where the company is allowed to create brand new characters and even content within their games that are considered part of the official Star Wars canon, thanks to their strong relationship with Disney. Jedi Fallen Order’s new characters are considered official canon, for instance, and Star Wars: Squadrons will bring players to new parts of the galaxy that they’ve never seen before.

Whether Electronic Arts keeps up this newfound positive reputation by pleasing the fans is much to be seen, as the company still continues to look into new ways for making money that some would consider highly unethical. But in the end, more varied Star Wars games is a good thing, and as long as there’s no space gambling involved, I’m cool with that at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for more Star Wars games by EA? What do you think will be the next big EA Star Wars game that we haven’t heard of? And how do you feel about EA currently? Let us know!