There’s been a lot buzzing around for the next generation of graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD, which has caused the internet to scrounge for any little details they can find, but has also made room for some fake leaks coming out. An alleged spec sheet for the RTX 3080 Ti reveals up to 21 TFLOPS of graphics performance, but also presents a few discrepancies in the data.

Twitter user CyberCatPunk posted a photo of what seems to be a legitimate spec sheet at first glance, but there are a couple things that don’t make sense. We’re going to take this as true for now just for the sake of discussion, but keep your salt shakers at the ready, folks. See if you can spot the discrepancies before we reveal them further down, but for now take a look at the reported spec sheet below:

If these specs are true, we’re looking at 21 TFLOPS of raw graphics power from the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 5,376 Cuda Cores, a boost clock speed of 2,200MHz, 12GB of GDDR6 memory and a tremendous 320W TDP despite the 7nm process node.

If we compare these reported specs to the previous RTX 2080 Ti we can see what kind of improvements have been made over the previous generation (if these rumors are true):

Name Cores Base clock Boost clock Memory Memory Type TDP RTX 3080 Ti 5376 N/A 2200MHz 12GB GDDR6 320W RTX 2080 Ti 4352 1350MHz 1545MHz 11GB GDDR6 250W

So as you can see there isn’t a whole lot of improvement here over the previous generation apart from the Cuda Core count and boost clock speeds. But a few of the discrepancies might point this leak more towards the fake circle.

For instance, at 21 TFLOPS of compute power, the official boost clock would instead be 1,953MHz rather than 2,200MHz. On top of that, this SKU is labelled as the GA102-400-A1 which would mean it’s the flagship GPU in the RTX 30 series, but previous leaks have shown the flagship to be an RTX 3090 instead.

We’ve had some pictures leaked that showed the actual design of the RTX 3080 GPU, as well as a separate picture of the entire cooler block itself. Though these have been confirmed by Nvidia due to their seeking for legal action.

So it’s a bit all over the place really, this alleged leak goes against most other alleged leaks, and so it’s getting hard as to what to believe now. Personally I feel like the aboved spec sheet is a fake considering the credibility behind previous leaks, and the few discrepancies that don’t make a whole lot of sense.

But what do you guys think? Could this be legitimate? Did you notice any other discrepancies in the data? Which recent leak has seemed the most legitimate to you? Let us know!