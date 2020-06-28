There’s something special about revisiting old classics, whether that’s from childhood nostalgia or from the simplistic yet immensely engaging designs, so what better way to experience your old favorites in a completely new way? 3dSen is the first ever emulator to be sold on Steam, and allows you to play classics like Super Mario Bros and the Legend of Zelda… but in 3D!

It’s just released in Early Access on Steam, and the list of supported games is ever growing. Not only does it include support for save states and dynamic skyboxes, but there’s also a first-person view that’s planned for down the road! So if you enjoy playing some classic NES games but want something to freshen it up a bit, 3dSen is a great start. Check out the trailer below:

And what’s even better is that if you have a VR headset, then there’s even a VR version of the emulator, which is a little bit more expensive, but entirely worth it if you’re really into virtual reality.

3dSen’s full release is planned for at least later this year, depending on community feedback and reception.

What do you think? Are you interested in 3dSen? What are your favorite NES games? And have you played any of them recently? Let us know!