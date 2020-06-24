Intel recently held a presentation at Intel’s Partner Connect 2020 event last month, but a slide from the presentation has recently been making the rounds online and has caused quite the controversy. Many users are criticising their decision, as the slide in question compares Intel’s Core i7-10750H processor against AMD’s Ryzen 9 4900HS. The caveat here is that Intel compared the two between very different laptops with very different GPUs in them…

Titled “Superior gaming performance with 10th gen Intel Core platforms at a lower price” the slide clearly shows that Intel’s equivalent processor gets up to 23% better performance for a cheaper price. But if you look at the specs of each laptop compared, you’ll see that there’s much more going on that it seems. These slides were never meant to be seen by end-users though, as they were meant for internal eyes and partners only.

It’s commonly known that whilst your CPU can and will increase performance to a certain degree, most of the time it’s the GPU that determines performance. In Intel’s MSI GL65 laptop they are using a 90W RTX 2060 Mobile with a 1,560MHz boost speed, whilst AMD’s Zephyrus G14 contains a 65W RTX 2060 Max-Q variant with only a 1,185MHz boost speed. That’s quite a substantial difference when it comes to mobile variants of graphics cards.

This kind of controversy is a bit tricky though, as rarely ever will you find a laptop with the exact same specifications as each other, but one runs on Intel’s processors and the other uses AMD’s CPUs. So it would be fair to say that Intel did their best job for comparing here, but in my opinion at least make it clear the kind of specifications that are different as well, otherwise you can come across as pretty disingenuous.

If this was intentional by Intel, then one can only assume that they’re starting to quake in their boots against AMD’s upcoming Zen 3 lineup of Ryzen 4000 CPUs.

What do you think? Has Intel been a bit sneaky here? Or is this kind of stuff fair considering the difficulty of finding similar laptops like that? Let us know your thoughts!