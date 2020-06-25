It’s been a while since we saw anything related to Biomutant, the furry kung-fu action game that sees players transform and mutate their characters in order to adapt to their surroundings. Last time we saw anything was back at the end of December in 2018 with a gamplay sizzle reel, and only recently heard again from the developers providing an update on the game’s release date. But no we have some actual gameplay, 10 minutes of it to be precise, which shows a bit more about the world and it’s characters.

The gameplay was revealed during an interview with the developers to the press, and they gave us some interesting tidbits of information, but for now I’ll just let you watch the new gameplay reveal for Biomutant below:

First up we have character creation, we’ve seen the “poster” character quite a few times now which was this tiny round raccoon/rabbit-sort of creature, but apparently that’s just what the developers chose to show. Around the 1:50 mark you can see all the various characters you can actually create, which are a far cry from the one design we’ve seen in previous trailers/gameplay.

There are 6 different tribes in the game, each representing a sort of “DNA string” as the developers put it. As a player you have the choice to morph and mutant your own version of each of these 6 different DNA strands. It sounded a bit complicated, but to me it seems like the idea is roughly like choosing between 6 different character classes each you can customize to your liking.

An example they gave for that is you can choose between a really strong fighter character, or a really intelligent psychic mutant. It’s a full RPG, so your stats will grow as you change and mutate during your playthrough.

There are, of course, actual character classes to choose from which are more like your traditional classes such as a “Psi-freak” which will be your typical mage, or a “Commando” which will give you a rambo-style bandana and extra ammo belts. These classes will dictate your starting weapon preferences and gear.

At 4:33 you can see the weapon customization, which will see players combining various rarities of parts that they find in the world in order to create unique weapons with special abilities and custom effects.

At the center of this entire world is the Tree of Life, which stretches out across the land with 4 large roots. At the end of each root resides a “World Eater”, a giant monster in which players will have to fight. You can see some examples at the 6:41 mark, and some of these monsters will require special vehicles/mounts to combat against them.

Apparently there’s a little bit of Zelda, Devil May Cry, and Ratchet and Clank in there, so I guess we’ll just see how it comes out, when the game finally releases.

Biomutant currently has no release date, but the developers say that they’re currently “at the end phase of development” and they’re primarily just making sure that the user experience is great and “squashing bugs” before release. Hopefully that means we can get an official release date soon at some point.

What do you think? Are you excited for Biomutant? When do you think it will be out? And what has you most excited for it? Let us know!