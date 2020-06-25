The latest Nvidia GeForce game ready Driver brings the DirectX12 Ultimate driver to all PC’s rocking a GeForce card, and brings major performance increases as well as several bug fixes. Included with the driver is a new feature for the latest Windows 10 update that brings hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling to most PCs with an RTX card installed, and also provides the first public driver with support for the Vulkan 1.2 API.

You can download the latest driver at Nvidia’s official driver download page, or directly from the GeForce Experience desktop app. Not only does this new GeForce driver bring support for current features but it also enables some next-gen technologies which will be implemented in upcoming next-gen titles.

Furthermore, this new GeForce driver also adds a new feature to the Windows 10 May 2020 update called Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. This new feature can potentially improve performance in most games and reduce latency by allowing the GPU to directly manage its own video memory. This new feature works regardless of which API is used in-game such as DirectX, OpenGL or Vulkan.

Whilst not entirely confirmed, I have seen online a lot of people talking about significant performance gains in Red Dead Redemption 2 after enabling Hardware-Accelerated GPU scheduling, with upwards of a 15% increase in average FPS. Though at the same time I have seen from other users reporting no performance increases at all, so let us know if you've experienced any performance gains by enabling this new feature!

Additionally I saw some users report that stuttering was eliminated or reduced in Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order. The new update will reportedly also fix issues with mismatched monitor refresh rates where the lowest rate would be applied to both monitors.

The new update also includes support for several G-Sync compatible monitors listed below:

Manufacturer Model Size LCD Type Resolution VRR Range AOC AG273F1G8R3 27" IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz ASUS VG27AQL1A 27" IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz Dell S2421HGF 24" TN 1920x1080 48-120Hz Lenovo G24-10 24" IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz LG 27GN950 27" IPS 3840x2160 48-144Hz LG 32GN50T/32GN500 27" IPS 1920x1080 60-165Hz Samsung 2020 Odyssey G9 49" VA 5120x1440 60-240Hz Samsung 2020 Odyssey G9 27" VA 2560x1440 60-240Hz Samsung 2020 Odyssey G9 32" VA 2560x1440 80-240Hz

GeForce 451.48 GPU Driver Fixed Issues

[Just Cause 2]: The game does not detect CUDA files which results in missing "GPU Water Simulation" and "Bokeh Filter" settings.

[Sea of Thieves]: Issues with game rendering occur.

[Resident Evil 2 Remake]: The game may display random object and menu flickering.

[Devil May Cry 5]: The game may display random object flickering.

[Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition]: The game experiences low performance when hardware accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled.

[Notebook]: Windows Mixed Reality headsets may display jitter when connected to the HDMI port linked to the NVIDIA Optimus notebook integrated graphics.

[G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with DirectX 9 games if "Disable full screen optimizations" is selected.

Display brightness increases while enabling GPU scaling.

NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep.

The cursor turns into a grey rectangle when playing YouTube 4K HDR videos.

GeForce 451.48 GPU Driver Known Issues

Windows 7 issues

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Windows 10 issues

[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings.

[VR]: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR.

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding can occur in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel.

[Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work.

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable.

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode. (To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan)

[SLI][G-SYNC]: With multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs occur soon after launching an application.

[Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when DDS switch is set to Optimus and Automatic, and cannot be restored to full screen.

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel.

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay.

[Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode.

[Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems.