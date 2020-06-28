What games have you ever thought: “wow, that would be great in VR!” If you thought Sonic the Hedgehog then I’d be pretty confident in saying that I’m not sure anyone else thought of that. But user SuperSonic68 on Youtube did! He’s only gone and create a fan-made project called Virtua Sonic, that brings the iconic blue hedgehog into the world of virtual reality.

Planned to debut at Sage 2020 (Sonic Amateur Games Expo), according to the creator Virtua Sonic’s goal is “to push the boundaries of what sorts of experiences are capable in virtual reality,” and to also show the potential of it when it comes to high-speed action games. You can check out the teaser trailer below, which shows off some of the high-speed action below:

If you were wondering what that black thing at the bottom of the screen is, don’t worry, it’s Sonic’s nose! I’m assuming this is an extra layer of immersion that really makes you feel like an actual oversized hedgehog, but luckily you can turn the feature off in the options menu, phew!

SuperSonic68 appears to have done a lot of research when it comes to preventing and minimizing motion sickness as this title would most likely worry some people. Their theory is that motion sickness comes from “a lack of expectation of how that motion is going to behave.” The example they gave is that a rollercoaster’s motion is not always clear, and so causes motion sickness in VR applications. And so if a VR motion system moves players in ways they don’t expect, then that can disorient them.

However, as long as the player is always in control of their own motion, then motion sickness should cease to be an issue. I must say that sounds pretty on the money to me, Let us know what you think of it! What have your experiences of motion sickness in VR been? And how have some games been better at it?

Virtua Sonic will be compatible with all SteamVR headsets including the HTC Vive, Valve Cosmos, Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest (through Oculus Link only), Windows Mixed Reality, and Pico Neo 2 (through streaming assistant only).

There’s no release date yet, but hopefully we’ll hear something soon from the creator!

What do you think? Would you play Sonic the Hedgehog in VR? What other franchises would be great in VR? Any high-speed action games? Let us know!