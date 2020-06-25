CD Projekt Red just aired the Night City Wire Episode 1 livestream of Cyberpunk 2077, and with it came a bunch of new juicy stuff to look at. Not only did we get a brand new trailer to gawk at, but there was also some fresh new gameplay shown off with a new feature called “Braindance” which allows players to experience the memories of others and even interact with the environment. This certainly helps take the edge off of the recent launch date delay again.

Interestingly the livestream was titled "Episode 1", suggesting that we could see even more episodes come out in the leading months up to CP2077's official launch date in November.

First up we have the new trailer, which I have to say looks absolutely stunning, which apparently only takes place within the prologue of the game. Check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 below:

We also got some information about the story, which will apparently be revolving around getting a special chip that can can supposedly provide eternal life. Our main characters of the story are focusing on a job in order to find and retrieve this chip.

There was also a surprise reveal of a special animated show called Cyberpunk Edgrunners in partnership with Studio Triggers and Netflix. It's a standalone story separate from the game, but still takes place within the same universe. The show will apparently launch sometime in 2022.

Finally, the gameplay we got to see revolved around this new mechanic called Braindance. It's a recording of someone else's experience, letting you tap into their memories including their senses. It essentially plays out like a detective mode from the Batman games but in Cyberpunk 2077, which will allow players to study, scan and discover extra details surrounding a person's memory.

The gameplay that we got to see revolved around two gang members robbing a store, before the one who's memory we're viewing gets shot and dies. The task of the player then is to scrub through the memory and discover the killer by scanning the environment and eventually hacking into a security camera within the memory to identify them. It's a pretty cool mechanic and will be essential to a lot of quests and the main story.

So that's all there was to it in the first episode of Night City Wire for Cyberpunk 2077. It was pretty short unfortunately at just around 25 minutes, but luckily we got told that episode 2 of Night City Wire will air in "just a few weeks."

So what did you guys think? Are you more or less excited for Cyberpunk 2077 now? What did you think of the Braindance feature? And what would you like to see in episode 2? Let us know!