Remember the critically panned launch of Bethesda’s multiplayer experiment Fallout 76? According to Pete Hines, the svp of global marketing/comms at bethesda, FO76’s rough launch was what directly led to the delay of DOOM Eternal and the Fallout 76: Wastelanders update. As the rocky launch forced Bethesda to rethink their quality evaluation process.

When speaking to the press, Hines said “I think it certainly had an impact on how we evaluated DOOM Eternal and [Fallout 76: Wastelanders] last year, and we said, 'These are not ready, and we're not going to make another mistake, and we're going to take the extra time even though that time hurts, and is painful, and you miss a holiday.'”

Indeed, both DOOM Eternal and Wastelanders were pushed out of the holiday 2019 window, but the delays were worth it according to Hines, as this made both products a lot better in the end. But Hines was also adamant that even though the launch didn’t go well, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have experimented with the design in the first place:

“The fact that something doesn't go well; I mean, you never want it to not go well, but that shouldn't be your criteria for, 'Should we have tried this'. It is your criteria for how you should do things differently.”

At least now we know that it doesn’t work.

What do you think? Would Fallout 76 have benefited from a launch delay? Or would it be like trying to fix a dead horse? And do you think DOOM Eternal turned out better because of the delay? Let us know!