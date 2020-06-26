It’s Summer, and if you’re not outside melting by the pure blistering heat then you probably know about the Steam Summer Sale; an absolutely massive sale for video games across Valve’s digital storefront. But this year Valve has introduced an interesting new system too called Steam Points, which are redeemable for cosmetic items on your profile.

Collect 100 points for every $1 you spend on “any game, DLC, hardware, application, soundtrack, or in-game item”, and then redeem those points for special cosmetic rewards like “Animated Avatars, Frames, Backgrounds, Badges and Chat items” etc. None of these items however are marketable or tradeable.

Unlike past arbitrary items that users received during Steam sales, the Steam Points system is here to stay! All rewards you unlock in the Steam Points shop are yours to keep forever. The points will never expire and the point shop itself will also be available all year round.

You can also now award users for some genuinely quality content. For instance, if someone posts a review you really like you can give them an award to show your appreciation, and the contributor will also receive a tip of 100 points. This system works for reviews, uploaded screenshots/videos, guides, or even workshop items.

This new points system now introduces quite a few more customization options for users on Steam, which is nice at least. Hopefully the awards system will help incentivise quality when it comes to things like reviews, which Steam still seems to have an issue with. But either way, it’s nice to see a system like this now permanent, rather than disappearing after a sale with unredeemed points/items.

What do you think? Do you like the new Steam Points system? Will it help incentivise higher quality? And let us know if there are any major discounts worth checking out!