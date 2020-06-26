Yesterday was the first episode of the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream, which gave us a brand new trailer, and some fresh gameplay showing off a new feature called Braindance. But that’s not all, as CD Projekt Red also released about 15 minutes of extra gameplay footage for us to gawk at which showed off some more combat, dialogue, and even some driving around in Night City.

Thanks to Youtube user Punish for capturing the gameplay as well as the extra bit of Braindance gameplay on top of it that wasn’t released officially by CD Projekt Red in a separate video. But here it is now, in all it’s glory if you missed the whole Night City Wire episode yesterday. Check it out below for some new action and gameplay for Cyberpunk 2077:

There’s a lot of really cool stuff in there, like some more footage of the dialogue systems, combat, and driving around Night City. And I for one won’t be pissed next time someone lands an AV on my basketball court, I’m not looking for a new nose job thank you very much.

It’s certainly very gorgeous to look at, and I’m not sure if this is helping the recently announced second delay for Cyberpunk 2077’s release date, or if it’s just making things worse. Either way, I can’t wait to jump into Night City and experience all there is on offer.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? Has the gameplay helped or made the wait worse? Let us know!