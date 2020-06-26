There’s a lot of information going around about Cyberpunk 2077 right now, the hype is starting to ramp up again after the recent second launch date delay and with the debut of the first episode of Night City Wire, which showed us a new trailer and fresh new gameplay. But some new details have been revealed about that gameplay demo released earlier, including that the Cyberpunk 2077 demo was indeed running the PC version at 1080p 60fps with ray tracing effects enabled and DLSS 2.0.

Confirmed by Nvidia on their blog, Cyberpunk 2077 will also feature “four immersive ray-traced effects” as well as the performance enhancing DLSS 2.0 technology. Those four new ray tracing effects include ray-traced diffuse illumination, ray-traced reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows. Check out some of the images released below:

Annoyingly there's some sort of lens distortion effect and chromatic aberration going on along the edges and corners.

According to some information I found online, the latest gameplay demo for CP2077 was running on a single RTX 2080 Ti graphics card at native 1080p and 60fps. This performance was even with ray tracing effects enabled along with DLSS 2.0. Not only that, but this is only a preview build and so those performance numbers are likely to increase when the full version releases in November.

On top of that, the inclusion of DLSS 2.0 means players with RTX GPUs can take advantage of increased performance at higher resolutions as well. Each of these effects are powered by the DirectX12 Ultimate raytracing API and optimized for RTX cards thanks to their dedicated ray tracing cores.

DLSS is a deep learning neural network which can boost frame rates whilst also increasing sharpness. In Nvidia’s words, “It gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray tracing settings and increase output resolutions.” It’s a pretty much essential technology when it comes to the incredibly demanding ray tracing effects in some of the latest games.

So judging by all that, I reckon Cyberpunk 2077 shouldn’t be all that demanding without ray tracing enabled. Higher end non-rtx cards shouldn’t have a problem at all with max graphics and ray tracing disabled, and mid-range cards should be fine with a little tweaking I would imagine. We won’t know for sure until we see the official system requirements or any performance benchmarks, but until then, how demanding do you think CP2077 will be on our systems?

This seriously makes me want to experience the glorious Night City in VR, so I really hope those rumors of Cyberpunk 2077 being VR compatible are true.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on November 19th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It will also be available immediately on release for Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service.

What do you think of the ray traced effects? How will Cyberpunk 2077 perform without them? And what performance results can we guess for other cards? Let us know!