It’s well known at this point that Microsoft is planning to release a second next-gen Xbox console. The Xbox Series S, also known as Lockhart, is probably one of the worst kept secrets, as it’s yet to be officially announced but everyone pretty much knows about it. Now some rumored specs have been making the rounds online, revealing that the console may have just 7.5GB of ram, 4 TFLOPS of GPU performance, and a slightly underclocked CPU clock speed.

According to a report I saw online, the devkit for the Xbox Series X also comes with a special profile for the Xbox Series S Lockhart console, which gives an indication as to the kind of specs in the hardware. Everything mentioned above looks like this version will be focusing on 1440p max resolution for gaming, rather than the 4K resolution touted for next-gen consoles.

The 4 teraflops of performance is indeed a far cry from the whopping 12 TFLOPS boasted by the official Xbox Series X next-gen console, but this does mean that the Xbox Series S Lockhart could potentially be a cheaper option to the flagship Xbox Series X, with all the same features but downgraded to 1080p or 1440p and possibly a lower frame rate.

Then again I can’t see many ray tracing features working on a technically weaker console. And just because there’s a cheaper version though doesn’t exactly mean that the console itself will be cheap as well.

What do you think? Could these specs be real? How do you think it will perform? And would be interested in a slightly weaker but also cheaper next-gen Xbox console? Let us know!