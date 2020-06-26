The Resident Evil series is back in full swing, after the terrific 7th entry and subsequent 2 remakes, we now have another mainline Resident Evil game coming next year with Resident Evil 8: Village. But rumors of a Resident Evil 4 Remake have been circulating a lot recently thanks to the recent success of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake. Now our resident RE leaker, Dusk Golem, has some more interesting news about the alleged remake…

Of course these are all still just rumors, but let’s not forget that Dusk Golem also leaked information about the new Resident Evil 8 game months before it was officially revealed, including the setting, monsters, and title name. So there’s a lot of credibility here but keep a salt shaker handy just in case.

Responding to a question on Twitter, the renowned Dusk Golem said that the RE4 Remake will be focusing on expanding the story greatly. He didn’t say much other than that, but teased a question to us: “I guess the one random thing I can toss out there as an example is, have you ever thought about what Dr. Salvador's deal in RE4 was? No? Well, prepare to be intrigued.”

That is very intriguing indeed, Dr. Salvador is more commonly referred to as “Chainsaw Man”, so maybe we’ll be getting a bit more backstory on certain characters?

But that’s not all, Dusk Golem also mentioned that the Resident Evil 4 Remake is aiming to be just as different and innovative as the original was back when it came out. To put it lightly, the original RE4 was revolutionary for the industry and very different from its predecessors. As Dusk Golem puts it: “making it play just like RE2 & RE3 Remake or even like the original wouldn't achieve what the original RE4 accomplished.”

Recently the last 2 remakes have been praised for their increased realism, something that lacked in the latter entries of the mainline series like Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 5. So those that were hoping for a less campy and more gritty Resident Evil 4 Remake might be in for a surprise.

For now though, Dusk Golem is determined to not spill everything at once, as he believes that “RE4 Remake leaked too soon” and so won’t be posting anything more until a few months from now. That, and a lot of development concepts and designs can be changed up to release, as we’re not expecting the game to release until 2022 at the earliest.

What do you think? Do you believe what Dusk Golem is saying? Are you excited for a Resident Evil 4 Remake? What changes do you think would be made? And what parts of the story would you like to know more about? Let us know!