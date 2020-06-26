AMD’s latest Matisse Refresh lineup is nearly upon us, we’ve only got a couple weeks now until they’re officially released, but some geekbench sores have already leaked out. We’ve seen some benchmarks leak before on cinebench, but these new ones give us a pretty consistent idea of much better the new family performs than their predecessors.

The Matisse Refresh lineup was officially announced just over a week ago, and consists of the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and the Ryzen 5 3600XT. They bare pretty much no difference to their original X variant counterparts, but with roughly a 100-200MHz increase in boost clock speed. The recent rumors of the Zen 3 launch being delayed until 2021 means that this lineup should tide us over until then, so are they worth it?

According to the geekbench scores, which show both single and multi-core scores, the new XT variants have around a 5% performance increase over the previous variants. AMD themselves claimed an average increase of 4% in performance in single-threaded applications, so that’s not too far off. Have a look for yourself at the results below:

Breaking down each processor we can see just exactly how much they improve over each other and their previous variants. So let’s first take a look at the comparison table between each new Matisse refresh processor as well as the previous X variants to see exactly where they differ.

The Ryzen 5 3600XT processor scores up to 7914 points, whilst the previous Ryzen 5 3600X has a multi-core score of around 7500/7600, making the XT refresh around 5% faster.

The Ryzen 7 3800XT scored 9795 points, a 25% increase over the Ryzen 5 3600XT and an increase of 8% in performance over the Ryzen 7 3800X which scored around 9000.

Finally, the Ryzen 9 3900XT sored 12970, a 32% increase in performance from the Ryzen 7 3800XT and a 65% increase over the Ryzen 5 3600XT. It’s performance is roughly a 5% increase over the Ryzen 9 3900X that scored around 12300-12500.

Overall, it’s looking like the best value for money processor here is the Ryzen 7 3800XT, if you want to get the most out of what you’re spending at least. For anyone who was looking to upgrade asap and was thinking of a Ryzen 3000 series chip, the XT variants definitely give a lot of choice for upgrading.

But in all honesty, I would wait until Zen 3 is released instead as the performance gains there are bound to be much more worth it, especially with all the next-gen technology coming in the next generation of video games.

What do you think? Are you impressed by the Matisse Refresh lineup? Which one do you think is the best option for someone looking to upgrade? Will you be getting one? Or wait for Zen 3? Let us know!