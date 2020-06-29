Focus Home Interactive have recently acquired The Surge 2 developers, Deck13. The french publisher had a lengthy partnership with the studio, including publishing both Surge games, but this new acquisition means they now own the studio and all intellectual property within it. Considering that The Surge 2 was a much larger success for the developers, a Surge 3 is most likely on the table.

Deck13 also ran their own publishing service “Deck13 Spotlight” to help indie games and developers to reach wider audiences, which Focus Home have also acquired as well. The deal was made for €7.1 million (or nearly $8 million). Speaking to the press, the Chairman of the Focus Home management board, Jurgen Goeldner, said:

“We are very happy to welcome the team of Deck13 and look forward to working together to achieve our ambitious objectives. This acquisition marks a major milestone in our growth story and will strengthen our business model. This acquisition will be financed by the drawing down of the new bank financing of €46 million which will also support our other future developments.”

Whilst Deck13 was also behind the Dark Souls-like Lords of the Fallen, the sequel, Lords Of The Fallen 2, is currently under development by a different studio.