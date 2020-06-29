Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent is preparing to push their own version of a Twitch-style livestreaming platform for content creators across the US with a $30 million partners program. The company, which owns Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, will be launching the program in July and aims to get 500 creators on board and spread across various tiers of rewards.

The timing is certainly odd after the tech giant that is Microsoft couldn’t even face up against Twitch with their own streaming service called Mixer, and so partnered with Facebook Gaming instead. Still, Tencent is looking to make their push with Trovo Live (originally known as Madcat TV) by offering partners a total of $30 million in rewards and bonuses by the end of 2021.

The announcement on Trovo Live’s website says “we understand how difficult it is to rebuild on an entirely new platform and this is a burden we don't want you to carry alone. Trovo strongly believes that monetization opportunities should be available to all streamers dedicated to making live streaming their career and we’re committed to helping support creators that support Trovo along the way!”

Currently, there are 5 tiers of groups for partners, starting with Silver, then Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Master. Each higher tier will get more incentives and higher bonuses for those that perform in the top 20% of each group. Plus, creators are not bound to Trovo Live, and may choose to stream on multiple platforms if they choose.

I think it’s clear now that Tencent is trying to be the Disney of the video game industry, by launching their own versions of games, platforms, services, or even storefronts. Plus they already own big multiplayer competitive titles such as Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Riot Games who recently launched Valorant.

What do you think? Will Trovo Live be able to compete against Twitch? Which streaming service do you watch on the most? Let us know!