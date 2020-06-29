There’s been some rumors floating around online today about a new free to play Battle Royale game called Hyper Scape from Ubisoft Montreal that could potentially be teased later today or at least officially revealed soon. Hyper Scape is reportedly developed with live streaming in mind, and will apparently include “never seen levels of integration” in partnership with Twitch.

Get your salt shakers ready this is still currently just a rumor, but the “high class leakboy” that is Slasher has just posted on Twitter a bunch of information regarding the supposed new title by Ubisoft, including that the game is codenamed “Prisma Dimensions”, it will be a “new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale” and is reportedly going to be teased later today.

Slasher also mentioned that the game will be on both PC and consoles, and is set in a futuristic virtual world. The PC closed Beta will reportedly start next week with a full launch on July 12th, whilst the console version of the game will launch later this year with crossplay.

Finally, Slasher said that Hyper Scape is being designed with streaming in mind, with a full partnership with Twitch that will include new and never before seen levels of integration where users in the live chat can directly impact the gameplay with game-changing events.

Apparently, much like Valorant or Apex Legends, Ubisoft invited many various streamers and content creators to play the game early, with footage from their experience being released sometime later this week when an embargo lifts.

It's reportedly being created by Ubisoft Montreal, who are best known for the competitive multiplayer experience that is Rainbow Six: Siege and the Assassins Creed series including the upcoming Assassins Creed: Valhalla.

It sure sounds interesting, especially with the Twitch levels of integration. Whether it will be a fun game for normal players, or whether it will only be enjoyable by streamers and viewers is certainly a question I have. But if this rumor is true, then it will be interesting to see what comes out of it for sure.

What do you think? Would you be excited for another battle royale game? Does it sound different enough for you? What do you think of the streaming integration? Let us know your thoughts!