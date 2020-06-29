AMD’s next-gen graphics card isn’t exactly out just yet, the RDNA2-based Navi 21 GPU is rumored to be releasing in September and finally bring ray tracing capabilities to the AMD family. But some leaked code from the MacOS Big Sur preview have referenced a “Navi 31” GPU, which could possibly be the next big flagship GPU after the Big Navi. In other words, the Big Navi 2.

Thanks to some tech-savvy individuals who looked into the actual files of Apple’s latest AMD driver, multiple references for a Navi 31 GPU, which will supposedly be using the next RDNA3 architecture, were found within the code. Normally when these cards start getting found in the drivers, it means that they are very close to being released and close to the end of the development cycle.

AMD are mostly known for designing chips for semi-custom products for other clients, and then release it afterwards for the public PC space (just like how AMD’s RDNA2-based GPUs were being designed for next-gen consoles first, though understandably AMD wants to get those cards out before the next-gen consoles officially release). So it is possible that we could see the next Navi 31 graphics cards in Apple’s computers before they are officially released into the public PC space.

Apple has recently announced a split from Intel and other companies like AMD, and instead will be focusing on their own ARM-based Apple silicon, but the transition will take around 2 years and so it’s more than likely we’ll see the next big GPU from AMD before that period finishes.

Finally, some other Navi GPUs were also found within the code, including references to a Navi 22 and Navi 23 cards. But what’s interesting here is that they were spotted in the form of added support for PCI IDs. This means that the final validation stage has been cleared and the PCI IDs have been officially designated.

These other Navi GPUs found include 0x73A0 (Navi22), 0x73A2 (Navi22), 0x73A3 (Navi22), 0x73AB (Navi22), 0x73AE (Navi22), and two times for the 0x73BF (Navi23).

Despite all of this information, it’s clear that AMD is going full steam ahead with some really awesome products for PC players. With the Big Navi and the RDNA2 GPU lineup bringing ray tracing to AMD’s lineup, plus the release of Ryzen 4000 processors based on Zen 3 coming soon, I reckon soon will be the perfect time for PC players as prices might drop significantly to keep up the competition. Either way, it’s a win-win for us.

So could we be seeing a Navi 31 GPU before the Navi 21 GPU? Or soon after? Or will this be only for Apple products for now? What do you think? Let us know!