The nanosuit-wearing superhero that is Prophet is finally returning to our screens in the Crysis Remastered. Whilst an official trailer is going to debut in just over a day from now, it seems like numerous information has leaked ahead of time, no thanks to the Microsoft Store, including the gameplay trailer, screenshots and even a release date.

What was once initially thought of as a rumor, then was quickly thought to be an April Fools joke, to only be turned around full circle and officially announced, Crysis Remastered is quite possibly one of the most intriguing releases of this year.

According to the Microsoft Store, Crysis Remastered will be released on July 23rd for PC and Xbox One, and you can check out the leaked screenshots down below. If you want to see the leaked gameplay trailer however, unfortunately I can’t embed the video so the official trailer live stream is embedded below instead, and you can watch the leaked Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer here. (be warned, it’s a heavily compressed and low resolution video, so take that into account when you watch it).

Whilst it certainly looks better than the original game by far, it's hard to tell just how much of an improvement has been made thanks to the blurry compression. There was a time where the original Crysis game was a running gag; “yeah, but can it run Crysis?” was a frequent comment brought up around PC hardware and performance, multiple computers melted at the sheer sight of the game’s box art.

Now we get to relive that experience all over again, but with a little bit less melting involved as the Crysis Remaster looks less like a complete overhaul and more like an updated console version.

If you wanted another Crysis game that was going to blow us out of the water with next-gen graphics and even more PC melting benchmarks, then unfortunately it doesn’t seem to be the case.

There are a few modern features that you can see which are welcome additions to be honest like the shadow distance and quality. No more disappearing shadows when looking off into far or even mid-range distances. Plus I’m sure that this version will also run a whole lot better on our systems as well (here's hoping for Vulkan API!).

You can check out the Crysis Remastered leaked screenshots from the Microsoft Store below:

There is a case to be made here that these could just be from the console version of the game, as most developers will prioritize consoles over PC at first, so we may very well see more improvements on the PC version of the game.

For instance, the Microsoft Store lists the Xbox One version, but we know the new Crysis Remaster will also include ray tracing support, so it's likely we haven't seen the full force of the remaster just yet for PC players. Though, obviously that’s not confirmed.

This isn't the first time the Microsoft Store accidentally spilled the beans early, as Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was also leaked on the store ahead of an official announcement.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Crysis Remastered? What did you think of the gameplay trailer? And what about the screenshots? Let us know!