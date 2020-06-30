There’s been a lot of talk recently surrounding the long-rumored RPG based on the Harry Potter franchise. A new report from the press has allegedly been in contact with two unnamed sources from the development team, both of which acknowledged the existence of the game and confirmed that that leaked footage from 2018 was indeed real, and the RPG will be officially revealed at the Warner Bros DC Fandome event in August this year.

The Harry Potter RPG will apparently let players “role-play as wizards and roam a vast, open-world re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas” and will reportedly release in 2021 for PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, presumably for the PC as well but there was no mention of it and is currently being developed by Avalanche Software.

Additionally, the new Harry Potter game will allegedly be announced after the reveal of the next Batman game, which is also rumored to be unveiled at the Warner Bros DC Fandome event. According to the two sources, both games were supposed to be revealed at E3 2020 before the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

One thing that seems for sure though is that apparently the sources stressed that “Rowling has very little direct involvement.” I’m sure that would be a great selling point on the game’s box art and trailers for most fans of the Harry Potter series at the moment.

So it looks like we might be in for a treat at this year’s DC event, as two Warner Bros IPs will be officially revealed (maybe). These are all rumors though, so take them with a grain of salt.

What do you think? Are you excited for a Harry Potter RPG? Do you think we’ll see it at the DC fandom event? And which Hogwarts house will you be part of? Let us know!