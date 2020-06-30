The free to play Battle Royale scene is starting to get a bit oversaturated now with everyone trying to compete for their own unique selling point and gimmicks. Despite all that, Call of Duty Warzone has remained at the top of the list since it was first announced, dropping 150 unsuspecting players into the middle of a warzone (heh). Now, Activision has officially announced a limited-time 200 player game mode for CoD Warzone.

After some rumors a couple weeks ago, the “Season 4 Reloaded” update kicked off yesterday and introduced a number of new features to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. This includes a limited-time 200 player quads game mode (that’s 50 squads of 4 players!) though we don’t for how long just yet, as well as the new Juggernaut Royale game mode, new in-game contracts and gear, and finally a new weapon, map, and game mode for owners of the full game.

Of course, no new Modern Warfare update would be complete without a hefty download size, which can range anywhere from 20GB up to 36GB depending on the version and platform. Thankfully, according to Activision, after downloading the new update it should also decrease the overall size of the game no matter which version or platform you’re running.

What do you think? Are you excited for a 200 player Warzone game mode? Have you played it already? What do you think? Let us know!