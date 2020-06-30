EA recently announced a new game set in the iconic Star Wars universe with Star Wars: Squadrons. Shortly after they revealed the official PC system requirements for VR and non-VR, but many were quick to point out some inconsistencies with the requirements and so Electronic Arts have recently updated the system requirements for Star Wars Squadrons, but not exactly in the way you think...

Many of you were quick to point out that the specs required were quite unbalanced when it came to Nvidia and AMD equivalents. An RX 570 is not exactly the same as a GTX 1070 in terms of performance, and the RX 480 is actually considered more powerful and is listed in the lower requirements for VR.

But EA's newly updated requirements seem to have only changed the CPU requirements rather than any of the GPU specs, as well as the total hard drive space required from 30GB to 40GB. Everything else has been untouched so far.

Nevertheless, here are the full and updated PC system requirements for Star Wars Squadrons...

In order to run the Star Wars: Squadrons recommended system requirements you will need a graphics card that is as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 480 and it should be paired with either a AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i5-6600K 4-Core CPU as well as 16GB of system memory. With these specs it looks like we can expect 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p monitor resolution in Star Wars Squadrons.

In order to run the Star Wars: Squadrons minimum system requirements you will need a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850 GPU paired with a Ryzen 3 1300X or Core i5-7600 processor and 8GB of ram. Based on these requirements we can expect that Star Wars Squadrons will run at 60fps on Low settings at 1080p screen resolution.

At the moment, these requirements for Star Wars: Squadrons suggest that a player's PC can run the game at the recommended specs if it has 4 year old hardware components in it.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Star Wars Squadrons System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Star Wars Squadrons GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Star Wars Squadrons Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.