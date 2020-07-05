A couple weeks ago, Activision officially announced the next entry in the loveable platforming series with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Many of us were pleased to see a brand new game in the franchise that also focuses on the classic platforming structure of the originals. According to a recent ad from Gamestop making the rounds online, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will apparently include over 100+ levels, that’s more than all 3 original games combined!

Many fans questioned the $60 price tag for the new Crash game, especially considering that the N Sane Trilogy was released at $40 and included all 3 of the original games. But now it seems like those worries can be put to rest, as CB4 will include a frankly sadistic amount of content in the form of hair-pulling and frankly difficult platforming.

Spotted by Twitter user Broski, you can check out the Gamestop ad below:

Though it’s not confirmed how long each level itself will be, but judging by how much they are sticking to the original formula, my guess is that they’ll be just as long as the originals. There’s already been some info released since the game’s release, including the addition of Quantum masks that can bend reality, like switching gravity or slowing down time.

The original 3 games clocked at 85 levels in total with 26 levels for the first Crash Bandicoot, 27 for Crash 2, and finally 32 for Crash 3. So it’s safe to say that Crash Bandicoot 4 will be larger than all 3 original games combined.

100+ levels? And I thought the remastered trilogy was difficult to 100%...

What do you think? Are you excited for Crash Bandicoot 4? Was it about time? Did you play the N Sane remastered trilogy? Did you 100% it? And do you think we’ll see Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC at all? Let us know!