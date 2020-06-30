The chinese graphics card vendor SZ Galaxy has just listed a new and unannounced graphics card on their website, called the GTX 1650 Ultra. It’s been causing quite a bit of confusion online right now after Twitter user momomo_us spotted it online.

Curiously, it doesn’t quite hold up to the “Ultra” suffix which you would probably presume to be higher than the Super variant, but alas it seems to sit just under the Super variant and just above the GDDR6 edition.

Rocking 896 Cuda cores, with a boost frequency of 1590MHz, 90W of TDP, and 4GB of GDDR6 memory, this new card is also sporting the slightly higher spec TU106 GPU, but rather a cut down version of the same one inside the RTX 2070 and the RTX 2060 Super.

Name GPU Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA cores Memory Type Memory TDP GTX 1650 TU117-300-A1 1485MHz 1665MHz 896 GGDR5 4GB 75W GTX 1650 GDDR6 TU117-300-A1 1410MHz 1590MHz 896 GGDR6 4GB 75W GTX 1650 Ultra TU106-125 N/A (1410MHz?) 1590MHz 896 GGDR6 4GB 90W GTX 1650 Super TU116-250-KA-A1 1530MHz 1725MHz 1280 GGDR6 4GB 100W

So basically the GTX 1650 Ultra looks to be a slightly better version than the GTX 1650 GDDR6 version, with the same GPU as the RTX 2070 but with significantly less CUDA cores and no RTX or Tensor cores.

All this is standard practice though, as new higher end cards loom on the horizon, manufacturers like Nvidia don’t want to waste too many materials or production costs, and so end up repurposing materials on lower end hardware that customers will still continue to buy.

However this does go on to suggest that Nvidia might not be gearing up at all for any lower-end variants of their next generation lineup of cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, but with more mainstream variants likely to follow in 2021.

What do you think? Is the GTX 1650 Ultra worth it? Will Nvidia be releasing any of the mainstream variants of the RTX 30 series this year? Or will we have to wait until next year? Let us know!