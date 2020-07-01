We’re still quite a way until the official release of Cyberpunk 2077 (which we hope won’t be delayed again) but at least we’ll have frequent updates in the form of Night City Wire until the November release. Nvidia has also recently teased us with some draw-dropping ray traced screenshots, and they have just again shared another 4 screenshots with RTX enabled in Cyberpunk 2077.

Honestly, if you asked me you’d be forgiven for thinking that some of these screenshots were actually concept art, and to be honest I still can’t really tell, but these new in-game screenshots really show the kind of graphical fidelity that we can see when CP2077 finally arrives on our doorsteps. There are multiple ray tracing techniques being used here, but I’ll let you have a look at the Cyberpunk2077 ray tracing screenshots first:

If you ask me, with the way that Nvidia has been pushing these ray tracing features for CP2077 recently, it makes me think that they’re gearing up for the release of their next-gen graphics cards like the RTX 3080 - or the rumored RTX 3090 that is supposedly replacing the Titan. So I reckon they’re looking to announce these cards soon, very soon in fact, maybe at another Night City Wire or Cyberpunk 2077 preview event, and then release the GPUs right before launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 would certainly be the perfect guinea pig to show off the amazing ray tracing tech and performance capabilities of the RTX 30 series, and let’s face it, we’re all worried about having to put all the graphics options on Low to even get a stable frame rate when CP2077 finally comes out, so a card that’s “meant” for the game would certainly sell well.

I could be completely wrong here, but Nvidia has really been pushing this ray tracing tech for Cyberpunk recently, which is just the perfect amount of hype to build up to a big announcement.

What do you think? Do you like the new screenshots? Is Nvidia going to announce their RTX 30 series cards very soon? Let us know your thoughts!

